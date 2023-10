Praisealujah will be partnering with Les Schwab and holding a Food Give Away this Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, from Noon – 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Les Schwab in Burien (map below).

“Come with the family and empty trunks that we can fill up with food! Hope to see you there.”

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, 12 – 2 p.m.

WHERE:Les Schwab, 13609 1st Ave S. Burien, WA 98168:

More info here: https://praisealujah.org

Share this:

X