A Special Fall Recycling Event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at North SeaTac Park.

The event will be held at North SeaTac Park (map below), and the entrance is off of South 128th Street.

Items accepted include paint, stain and varnish (any amounts); CFL Lightbulbs; Batteries (please sort larges quantities by type); Oil, oil filters and antifreeze; Propane Tanks; Tires (limit 10 per vehicle); Plastic bags and wraps; Electronics (no vacuum cleaners); Toilets and Porcelain Sinks; EPS Styrofoam and packing peanuts; Appliances and scrap metal (remove all gases, fluids, or liquids from all items. No car bodies. No items with chemicals.)

Confidential Material Shredding (limit 3 boxes per vehicle).

NO Yard debris.

Vendors at the event reserve the right to reject any items that do not meet their requirements.

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: North SeaTac Park, S. 128th Street & 20th Ave. S., SeaTac 98168:

