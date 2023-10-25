A Special Fall Recycling Event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at North SeaTac Park.
The event will be held at North SeaTac Park (map below), and the entrance is off of South 128th Street.
- Items accepted include paint, stain and varnish (any amounts); CFL Lightbulbs; Batteries (please sort larges quantities by type); Oil, oil filters and antifreeze; Propane Tanks; Tires (limit 10 per vehicle); Plastic bags and wraps; Electronics (no vacuum cleaners); Toilets and Porcelain Sinks; EPS Styrofoam and packing peanuts; Appliances and scrap metal (remove all gases, fluids, or liquids from all items. No car bodies. No items with chemicals.)
- Confidential Material Shredding (limit 3 boxes per vehicle).
- NO Yard debris.
- Vendors at the event reserve the right to reject any items that do not meet their requirements.
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: North SeaTac Park, S. 128th Street & 20th Ave. S., SeaTac 98168:
Recent Comments