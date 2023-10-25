On Monday night, Oct. 23, 2023 at approximately 6:15 p.m., a 28-year-old female who was walking her dog was forced into a vehicle at gun point near Gregory Heights in the City of Normandy Park (map below).

She was then driven a short distance away where she was sexually assaulted before being released.

Police said the suspect is described as a 30-35 year old black male, approximately 5’05”, and was driving a blue or dark colored sedan with silver or aluminum wheels.

“Our officers are continuing to investigate and have been canvassing the neighborhood for potential evidence as well as any camera footage,” Normandy Park Police Chief Dan Yourkoski told South King Media. “We intend to use all of our available resources as well as the assistance of neighboring agencies to find the person responsible. We will try to provide updates of any significant developments as they occur.”

Police Seeking Witnesses, Info

If you saw anything or have any relevant information about this incident, please email Chief Yourkosi at [email protected] and he will forward it the assigned officers, or call (206) 248-7600.

