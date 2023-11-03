The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s help solving a fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old male along International Boulevard S. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

As we previously reported, Deputies were dispatched to the 18200 block of International Boulevard S. near the Seattle Airport Marriott hotel at around 11:14 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from the victim stating he had been stabbed.

First responders found the unresponsive victim six blocks away in the 17600 block of International Boulevard S.

Firefighters attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are examining surveillance video around the area of the crime to try and track down evidence. Currently, officers do not have a suspect and say this is an open and active case.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to call the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206.296.3311 or leave at tip on Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

