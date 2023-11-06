At approximately 11:55 p.m. on Saturday night, Nov. 4, 2023, the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received multiple 911 calls regarding a stabbing incident that wounded three near S. 200th St. / International Blvd. S. (map below) in SeaTac.

KCSO deputies (working as SeaTac PD, Metro, and Sound Transit police contracts) arrived and located three victims suffering stab wounds.

Police said that none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, and all stabbing victims were transported from the scene to local hospitals.

All three victims were either teens or young adults.

KCSO deputies worked with witnesses and surveillance videos to locate and detain several subjects suspected of involvement in the incident. At least one male was ultimately arrested and booked into the King County Jail for investigation of criminal assault.

“The incident likely began as an altercation between two groups of young people and does not appear to have been a random stabbing attack,” Sgt. Eric White of KCSO told South King Media.

KCSO detectives will conduct follow-up work to gather evidence and determine what criminal charges may be appropriate to recommended to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

The police activity disrupted vehicle traffic, Metro, and Sound Transit operations in S. 200th and International Blvd. S. for a short time.

If you appreciate our independent local journalism, please…

Share this:

X

