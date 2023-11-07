[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]

To all the candidates for various offices in SeaTac: you can breathe a collective sigh of relief. I have finally cast my ballot, so I will stop sending you endless emails with policy questions. I want to thank all those (the vast majority) who responded to my questions, often in great length and with great detail. I learned a lot about SeaTac’s politics.

I was impressed at the dedication and civic virtue of so many people who chose to run for office. No political office in SeaTac is especially prestigious, and they don’t pay much (if anything) yet they’re all essential. I didn’t agree with every policy idea I heard, but I want to thank even those I disagreed with. They spent a lot of time, money and energy providing us with alternatives to decide how we want to be governed. I am very proud of my town and its many engaged, thoughtful citizens who help run it.

– Matthew DeGoede

SeaTac

