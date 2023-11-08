The first round of results were released for Tuesday’s (Nov. 7, 2023) General Election, and the initial leaders vying for four seats on the SeaTac City Council are Senayet Negusse, Peter Kwon, James Lovell and Joe Vinson.

The closest race for now is between Lovell and Brian Millican, with a difference of just 36 votes.

Ballots Counted: 2,322

Registered Voters: 14,884 • 15.60 %

Council Position No. 1:

*Senayet Negusse: 1,141 • 51.03%

Amy Rotter: 1,081 • 48.35%

Council Position No. 3:

*Peter Kwon: 1,540 • 67.46%

Elizabeth Greninger: 733 • 32.11%

Council Position No. 5:

James Lovell: 1,124 • 50.43%

Brian Millican: 1,088 • 48.81%

Council Position No. 7:

Joe Vinson: 1,311 • 59.05%

Damiana Merryweather: 896 • 40.36%

*denotes incumbent

