REMINDER : Solveig Lodge #31 Daughters of Norway will be holding a ‘Bit of Norway 2023’ this Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in SeaTac (map below).

Explore Norwegian heritage with a Bazaar, along with a bakery featuring a Nordic waffle bar and kaffestue (coffee shop).

For more information, call Patty at 206-242-0596.

VELKOMMEN!

