The Highline Heritage Museum is actively seeking community members who would like to produce their own shows for the museum’s new radio station, “Our Highline Voices.“

“By the community, to the community,” is how Museum Executive Director Nancy Salguero-McKay puts it. “[We want to give] the opportunity for everyone to utilize the space and express themselves and tell their stories.”

The radio station launched earlier this month with a line-up of impressive individuals from all walks of life.

The current goal is to have programming every weekday focused on a different topic:

Monday – History

– History Tuesday – Art & Performances

– Art & Performances Wednesday – Contemporary

– Contemporary Thursday – Cultural Heritage

– Cultural Heritage Friday – Pop Culture

The first show on the topic of local history aired on Monday, Nov. 7, 2023, and was hosted by Roger Price. Price interviewed lifetime Highline resident Jim Bibby on what life in the area was like in the 1940s and beyond – listen to that historic first show below:

The line-up of guests continues on Wednesday, Nov. 8 with author, thought-leader, community advisor, and creative Rozella Kennedy, and Thursday, Nov. 9 with Karen Hanan, Director of ArtsWA.

Programming for the rest of the year is as follows (don’t you think your show should be added?):

If you are interested in producing a show or would like to be interviewed, please reach out to Nancy Salguero-McKay at [email protected].

To listen to the shows on Our Highline Voices you can tune in live at 106.5 KQWZ LP-FM or on the station’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

