The City of SeaTac is seeking Art for its “Art in the Park” program, with a deadline to apply of Nov. 30, 3034.

The budget is $20,000 per piece, and applicants can submit up to three examples of original works.

Click here for a PDF of the Call For Artists.

Here are the details from the city:

Call to Artist

Deadline: November 30, 2023 5:00pm

Budget: 20,000.00 per piece

Eligibility: Open to work by professional artists or artist teams living in the Pacific Northwest (Washington, Oregon and Idaho). Applicants may submit up to three examples of original works; examples of public art preferred. The City of SeaTac will select a total of one or two artists, who will engage in community process, to create original designs.

The City of SeaTac Art in the Park program is a new program designed to provide valuable enhancement for the growing SeaTac community.

The City of SeaTac invites artists to submit proposals to be placed in Riverton Heights Park, which is being redesigned to include additional amenities. A total of two original pieces will be selected and purchased.

To learn more about the City of SeaTac and their arts and culture, click below:

https://www.seatacwa.gov/government/city-departments/art-culture

