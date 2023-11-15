REMINDER : St. Francis of Assisi’s Arts & Crafts Fair will be held this Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at two separate locations on the school/church campus in Burien, and all are invited.

This great annual bazaar will include handmade original items, festive holiday décor and their traditional bake sale!

Coffee, Tea and Soup Lunch available for purchase.

Don’t miss the best bazaar of the season! Do your holiday shopping all in one place – and pick up some tasty treats and lunch while you’re here.

WHEN : Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. WHERE: The event is taking place in two separate spaces within the school/church facility — Unity Place (lower level of the Church) & McClean Family Center (Gym) 15226 21st Ave SW, Burien, WA (map below).

