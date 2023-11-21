SPONSORED :

Join hundreds of your neighbors to crush poverty in King County by volunteering with one of the nation’s largest anti-poverty programs – United Way’s Free Tax Preparation Campaign.

Want to connect with your community and harness your skills?

How about breaking down cost barriers to help our neighbors maximize tax credits (including Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, and the Working Families Tax Credit?).

Or maybe you want to be the one to tell someone that they’ll be receiving a check for thousands of dollars?

You can do all that and more as a United Way tax volunteer!

This year, our volunteers helped people receive a median refund of $1,011. With you involved, we can do more.

Tax experience is helpful, but not needed. Our team will train and certify you in IRS tax preparation! Non-tax prep roles are also available.

To get involved, please visit:

