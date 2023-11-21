Enjoy a chestnut roast, live music & more at Casa Italiana’s Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

This free, fun community event starts at 9:30 a.m., and is for all ages.

This Italian-themed Christmas party will include live music, caffe specials, a chestnut roast, a wine and beer garden and more.

Christmas bake sale begins at 9:30 a.m. until they sell out, so come early.

Lunch Special to be determined.

Live accordion music by Bonnie Burch in the afternoon. Christmas Carols and Italian favorites.

Chestnut roast!

Shopping in our market.

“We are looking forward to seeing you there!”

Donate Baked Goods

Organizers are also seeking donations of baked goods.

“Calling all bakers for Saturday, December 9! Donate a plate of cookies, brownies, or other baked goods the day before or morning-of the bake sale.”

Contact Therese to sign up at (206) 234-6607. All proceeds go to Casa, and the bake sale starts at 9:30 a.m. until about noon or once they sell out.

More details on how to donate baked goods are here: https://www.casaitalianacc.org/calling-all-bakers-for-sat-dec-9/

More info on Casa Italiana is here:

Casa Italiana is located at 13028 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98168:

