Support local businesses while enjoying winter festivities and events in Burien, from now until Dec. 31, 2023!

The City of Burien this week announced the return of the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series for 2023. This winter holiday tradition invites community members from all over the south end to support local businesses, artists, and nonprofits while enjoying Burien’s culture and small-town charm.

With free parking, super walkability and a multitude of unique shops and restaurants, it really is a “Wonderful Burien” for the holidays. The calendar – which runs from now until Dec. 31, 2023 – is filled with “Wonderful” reasons to visit Burien, while skipping crowds and being intentional.

“Keep your dollars local and support our neighbors who run small businesses, restaurants, and non-profits.”

Winter lights will illuminate Town Square Park every night between Nov. 25–Dec. 31, 2023, inspiring people to come to downtown Burien for holiday happenings hosted by community partners.

“Burien is well known in the region for our cherished events and diverse community,” said Adolfo Bailon, Burien City Manager. “Residents tell us that our small-town charm, driven by our thriving small business, nonprofit, and arts community is what they enjoy most about living in Burien.”

This is the fifth year Burien has celebrated this winter holiday tradition.

The “It’s a Wonderful Burien” Series Features:

Artisan markets and holiday bazaars, including the Moshier Community Art Center Pottery Sale on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 .

. The Nutcracker brought to you by Momentum Dance Ensemble and other winter dance and music performances.

Burien Actors Theatre’s production of “The 12 Dates of Christmas” opening Friday night, Nov. 24, and continuing through Dec. 17, 2023 .

. Discover Burien’s “Cookie Crawl” on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 .

. Casa Italiana’s pasta fagioli dinner with Italian chestnut roast, and their Christmas bake sale on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Free photos with Santa at the Tin Room Bar & Theater this Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 .

. Highline Heritage Museum’s “La Posada”, a traditional Mexican cultural celebration on Friday night, Dec. 8, 2023 .

. And many more fun and local events – stay tuned!

The “It’s a Wonderful Burien” marketing initiative was launched to showcase Burien holiday wonders, and to encourage the public to shop and celebrate local in Burien.

“We believe Burien is a special place to create holiday memories with your friends and family,” Bailon added. “Enjoy our local events and winter traditions while supporting the groups and businesses that make Burien unique.”

Wonderful Events for this Weekend:

Winter Lights , Nov. 25 – Dec. 31, 2023 , 4 p.m. nightly at Town Square Park. The City of Burien will illuminate Burien’s Town Square with winter twinkly lights starting at 4 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 31.

, , 4 p.m. nightly at Town Square Park. The City of Burien will illuminate Burien’s Town Square with winter twinkly lights starting at through Dec. 31. The 12 Dates of Christmas , opens Friday night, Nov. 24 and continues through Dec. 1-17; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., Kennedy Catholic High School Theater, 140 S. 140th St. This Burien Actors Theatre’s comedy offers a heartwarming modern alternative to traditional holiday shows. When Mary catches her fiancé kissing another woman on TV, she embarks on a year of hilarious and strange dates. Contains some adult language and content.

, and continues through Dec. 1-17; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., Kennedy Catholic High School Theater, 140 S. 140th St. This Burien Actors Theatre’s comedy offers a heartwarming modern alternative to traditional holiday shows. When Mary catches her fiancé kissing another woman on TV, she embarks on a year of hilarious and strange dates. Contains some adult language and content. Santa Claus is Coming to B-Town , Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tin Room Bar & Theater, 923 SW 152nd St. Sponsored and hosted by Dan the Sausageman, the Tin Room, and Clover Laine Photography. Enjoy a free Santa photo in exchange for food donations benefiting Highline Area Food Bank.

, Tin Room Bar & Theater, 923 SW 152nd St. Sponsored and hosted by Dan the Sausageman, the Tin Room, and Clover Laine Photography. Enjoy a free Santa photo in exchange for food donations benefiting Highline Area Food Bank. Miracle on 152nd Street , Saturday, Nov. 25, Noon–5 p.m. , Downtown Burien. Kick off the holiday shopping season by shopping in our vibrant small business community. There will be a mimosa walk organized by Discover Burien. Support Burien shops and participate in the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt. Pick up a map at the Discover Burien office.

, , Downtown Burien. Kick off the holiday shopping season by shopping in our vibrant small business community. There will be a mimosa walk organized by Discover Burien. Support Burien shops and participate in the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt. Pick up a map at the Discover Burien office. Pasta Fagioli Dinner and Chestnut Roast , Sunday, Nov. 26, 3–7 p.m. , Casa Italiana, 13028 1st Ave. S.Enjoy a traditional Italian dinner and holiday chestnut roast at Casa Italiana. Get your tickets online or in person at the Caffe, Wednesdays through Saturdays.

, , Casa Italiana, 13028 1st Ave. S.Enjoy a traditional Italian dinner and holiday chestnut roast at Casa Italiana. Get your tickets online or in person at the Caffe, Wednesdays through Saturdays. Artists Sunday, Sunday, Nov. 26, Online at artistssunday.com. We partnered with Artists Sunday, a national movement to encourage consumers to shop art the Sunday after Thanksgiving and give artist-created gifts this holiday season. Celebrate creativity and support Burien artists by shopping with them online.

See full event series details at: burienwa.gov/BurienWonderful.

