On Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, several people gathered – along with two grateful turkeys – at the Krull Family home in Normandy Park for the annual “Turkey Pardoning Ceremony.”

This event, moderated by Normandy Park Mayor Sue-Ann Hohimer, along with “Town Crier” Shawn McEvoy, the Krull Family and Paul Ott from Transform Burien, commemorated the 6th Annual Krull Family “Dinner or Pardon” Food Drive, which took place outside their home.

This annual fundraiser benefits Transform Burien, with the grand totals on Tuesday being:

Eat: 828

Pardon: 1,632

Food Drive Continues Through Thanksgiving

But don’t worry – if you haven’t yet donated, the drive will continue through Thanksgiving Day, and you can just drive up and drop your non-perishable food donations into the appropriate “Eat” or “Pardon” bin.

Or you can donate online directly to Transform Burien here:

Below is video of the Pardoning Ceremony, as shot/edited by Scott Schaefer:

Donate non-perishable food to the “Dinner or Pardon” food drive at 20003 3rd Ave SW in Normandy Park through Thanksgiving Day:

