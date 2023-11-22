SPONSORED :

The Normandy Park Community Club Bazaar is a cherished holiday tradition that will return to The Cove on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

They will be featuring 100% handcrafted items, offering a unique shopping experience in our community.

You will find art, gifts of all sorts and lots of high quality ideas to delight everyone on your gift list.

Mark your calendars for this festive event. It is a great opportunity to shop small…we mean really small…and unique. Skip the big box or mega retailers and keep your dollars local.

This year’s event will also feature locally-owned food trucks and more – this bazaar is sure to be a winner!

Normandy Park Community Club (“The Cove”) is located at 1500 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park WA, 98166:

