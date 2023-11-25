SeaTac is encouraging businesses to join its new Business Watch Program, which is a free crime prevention program.

Business Watch programs are similar to Neighborhood Watch programs.

Business Watch programs have proven to be a very effective way of preventing crime at businesses and in commercial areas.

Business owners know what’s going on in their community and working with each other and law enforcement can help prevent crime.

And a crime prevention specialist will visit your business and make recommendations on how to make it less attractive to criminals.

What’s in it for participants?

Business Watch members can be part of an email distribution list that quickly shares information about area crime.

Network with other local businesses.

FREE training from police about crime prevention for business owners and their employees this includes burglary prevention, workplace violence, shoplifting, robbery protocol and recognizing suspicious activity.

FREE security surveys: A crime prevention specialist will visit your business and make recommendations on how to make your business less attractive to criminals.

To learn more and to sign up you can call 206-477-4202 or email [email protected].

