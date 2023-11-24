SPONSORED :

The City of Burien invites you to discover a weekend full of fun, cultural and artistic activities during the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” events series, including the Nov. 25 Shop Small Saturday.

During this special weekend, you can enjoy a variety of shopping opportunities showcasing unique goods and to #ShopLocalBurien.

Over that last several years, Shop Small Saturday has become a way to support your local small businesses. In Burien you will find numerous small businesses bolstered by Discover Burien, who will present their Miracle on SW 152nd Street, Mimosa Walk and a very fun “Elf on the Shelf” Scavenger hunt throughout Burien small businesses.

Santa will take the stage at The Tin Room Bar & Theater at the fifth Annual Santa Claus is Coming to B-Town event. Free Santa photos are offered in exchange for your generous Food Bank Donation. Don’t miss this heartwarming community event.

Discovering delicious cultural specialties is also fun for the holidays and interesting in Burien because of the vast array of international eateries. Refuel at any of the wonderful eateries that make up Burien’s Foodie Paradise! A whole host of restaurants offer diverse cuisine from Mexican, Thai, Mediterranean, Japanese sushi, Vietnamese , Indian, Nepalese, Salvadoran, Australian and of course Italian. In fact, you can enjoy a very special Italian meal and holiday experience at the Casa Italiana Italian Cultural Center.

Round out your Thanksgiving weekend with a virtual shopping adventure on Artists Sunday, a national movement to encourage shoppers to support local artists for unique gift giving.. Local artists thrive in Burien, with distinctive and varied offerings perfect for high impact giving for the art lover in your life.

Santa Claus is Coming to B-Town

Saturday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tin Room Bar & Theater, 923 SW 152nd Street

Sponsored and hosted by Dan the Sausageman, the Tin Room, and Clover Laine Photography. Enjoy a free Santa photo in exchange for food donations benefiting Highline Area Food Bank.

Miracle on 152nd Street

Saturday, Nov. 25, noon–5 p.m.

Downtown Burien

Kick off the holiday shopping season by shopping in our vibrant small business community. Secure your tickets for the Mimosa Walk organized by Discover Burien. Support Burien shops and participate in the Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt. Pick up a map at the Discover Burien office (611 SW 152nd Street, (206) 433-2882).

Pasta Fagioli Dinner and Chestnut Roast

Sunday, Nov. 26, 3–7 p.m.

Casa Italiana, 13028 1st Ave. S.

Enjoy a traditional Italian dinner and holiday chestnut roast at Casa Italiana. Get your tickets online or in person at the Caffe, Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Artists Sunday

Sunday, Nov. 26

Online at artistssunday.com

The City of Burien has partnered with #ArtistsSunday, a national movement to encourage consumers to #ShopArt the Sunday after Thanksgiving and give artist-created gifts this holiday season. It’s like Black Friday for Small Business Saturday but for art. Support participating Burien artists by shopping with them on the directory link.

It’s a fact, with so much to offer on the official kick-off weekend to the holiday season you can save time, save money and have a awful lot of fun in Burien. You’re sure to say, “It’s a Wonderful Burien!” too.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

