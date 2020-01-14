In the event of severe weather – like snow – the City of SeaTac says that its Public Works Department’s goal is “to have all designated City priority arterial routes passable as soon as possible to ensure safe access for fire, medical and police response, as well as transit, school buses and commuter traffic.”

In anticipation of freezing temperatures, Public Works crews will spray salt brine (a mixture of salt and other liquids) to prevent frost or black ice from forming and snow from sticking to the road.

During snowfalls, Public Works crews operate around-the-clock to have the established list of priority roads cleared. Next, crews will clear residential streets as soon as weather permits.

Here’s the city’s Snow Route Map:

If you have any questions, or to report road hazards to Public Works maintenance shop: 206.973.4770.