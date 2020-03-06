SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend:

The first home is a big opportunity to move everyone in – or to rent – this affordable 5 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler in the Lea Hill neighborhood in Auburn:

Paint, carpet, flooring and refreshing the kitchen and bathrooms and it is ready to go.

The location is blocks from Green River Community College.

There is also a private park for the neighborhood as well as a huge, amazing public park within walking distance (see attached photos).

The house is at the end of a dead end street and with room to park two cars off the street.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 7: Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 8: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

31832 118th Place SE, Auburn, WA 98092 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $260,000 MLS Number: 1572286 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 1.75 Year Built: 1969 Approximate House SqFt: 1,350 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,825 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Cable TV Deck Fenced-Partially Outbuildings



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2807.060582821899!2d-122.1852007488916!3d47.315869815907156!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490589f38f3b863%3A0x8138ae804b9b9857!2s31832%20118th%20Pl%20SE%2C%20Auburn%2C%20WA%2098092!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1583478512495!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2807.060582821899!2d-122.1852007488916!3d47.315869815907156!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x5490589f38f3b863%3A0x8138ae804b9b9857!2s31832%20118th%20Pl%20SE%2C%20Auburn%2C%20WA%2098092!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1583478512495!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The final Open House is a new East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home.

Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept.

Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances.

Generously sized eating space or dining room.

Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms.

Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry.

Ideal outdoor living area and great lot.

Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Saturday, Mar. 7: Noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Mar. 8: 1 – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

20814 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $694,950 MLS Number: 1558236 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Year Built: 2020 Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Vaulted Ceilings Pantry Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" style="border: 0;" src="about:blank" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2861.7781902065008!2d-122.20530718426798!3d47.41084727917218!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905c3740ffe681%3A0x2bc0c67c0e1b1471!2s20814%20103rd%20Pl%20SE%2C%20Kent%2C%20WA%2098031!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451733971!5m2!1sen!2sus"></noscript> <noscript><iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2861.7781902065008!2d-122.20530718426798!3d47.41084727917218!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x54905c3740ffe681%3A0x2bc0c67c0e1b1471!2s20814%20103rd%20Pl%20SE%2C%20Kent%2C%20WA%2098031!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1580451733971!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>