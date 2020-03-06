On Friday, March 6, 2020, the City of SeaTac released the following statement on the COVID-19 Coronavirus, notifying residents of changes in cleaning and sanitizing city facilities, closing the Senior Center, canceling events and more:

The City of SeaTac continues to monitor the latest developments with COVID-19 (Coronavirus). Since the initial case was discovered in King County, City leadership has met several times to collect facts and determine the next steps forward for the City. The City is making its decisions based on facts from Public Health Seattle King County and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Visitors to our City will notice some changes:

Maintenance has Increased cleaning and disinfecting protocols at City Hall and the Community Center including wiping down high-touch areas three times a day. Hand sanitizer is available for use to both employees and the public at several locations throughout our City facilities. Public Health posters regarding hand-washing have been placed in restrooms



The City has also decided to close the Senior Center and cancel Senior Field Trips.

Public Health Seattle King County has a list of recommendations.

When to seek medical evaluation and advice:

If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, call your healthcare provider. Do not go to the emergency room. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.



In addition to the recommendations listed above, the public can help:

Do not go to the emergency room unless essential. Emergency rooms need to be able to serve those with the most critical needs. If you have symptoms like cough, fever, or other respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first. Stay home when sick. Practice excellent personal hygiene habits, including handwashing, coughing into tissue or elbow, avoid touching eyes, nose, or mouth. Stay away from people who are ill, especially if you are 60 and older or have underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system. Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Check and subscribe to Public Health’s website (www.kingcounty.gov/COVID) or blog (www.publichealthinsider.com).

Remember to take every day preventive action such as washing hands, and if you are sick stay home. During an outbreak with a new virus there is a lot of uncertainty. Our guidance and advice is subject to change as we learn more. We will continue to keep you updated.