The Port of Seattle on Monday, March 9, 2020, released the following statement on the upcoming 2020 season, scheduled to begin on April 1:

“We appreciate the work of the federal government and cruise lines to institute new protocols related to cruise passenger safety, health, and wellbeing. This is a rapidly developing situation and we are in daily contact with officials.

“The safety, health, and wellbeing of cruise passengers, employees, community, and first responders always comes first. Therefore, we are actively reviewing multiple options about the launch of the 2020 cruise season with our cruise operators, the United States Coast Guard, public health authorities, and local leaders. We are using the time before cruise season starts to closely coordinate with our partners. We will report back to the public soon with further information about our upcoming plans for the season.”

About cruise at the Port of Seattle