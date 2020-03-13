SPONSORED :

Responding to customer needs and taking care of his employees has always been paramount to Tony Hayes, owner of Burien’s popular Classic Eats and Classic Meal Prep.

To that end, on Friday Hayes announced new dedicated curbside service for to-go orders from Classic Eats regular menu, as well as Classic Meal Prep order pick-up.

Hayes’ intent is to continue to serve Burien and the surrounding community, while minimizing business disruption which could otherwise impact his employees livelihood.

Customers continue to be welcome in Classic Eats dining and bar areas, where staff are following state and local health department protocols to protect the safety of employees and patrons. But for customers who prefer, orders from Classic Eats menu may be placed by telephone by calling (206) 241-6275, then picked up utilizing one of two dedicated curbside service parking stalls located in the Classic Eats rear parking lot, conveniently located at/near 911 SW 151st Street in Burien (map below).

An additional option is Tony’s latest innovation – Classic Meal Prep – offering clean food, freshly prepared – not frozen – that tastes great and is well priced. Each meal is presented on the website at http://classicmealprep.com/product-category/meals/, with detailed nutrition facts including protein, carbs, fat and calorie counts so you can make informed choices for your specific nutritional needs. Best of all, the meals are fully prepared, portion controlled, just heat and serve! No visits to the grocery store, no cooking.

Most meals are priced between $11.00 and $14.00, with a few higher, and some sides and snack packs much lower. Customers benefit from the “economies of scale” afforded by Classic Eats and Classic Catering volume sourcing.

The meals keep well for up to seven days in the refrigerator, thanks to the Classic Meal Prep thermal seal; and of course, if you must, you may also freeze the meals to extend use time.

Ordering Classic Meal Prep is easy – simply place your order online here:

…anytime by end of day Friday, then pick up your order at Classic Eats Restaurant anytime after 11 a.m. the following Monday. Customers opting for Curbside Service, can call when they arrive, and friendly staff will walk the pre-paid meals out to their car in the rear parking lot at/near 911 SW 152st Street. There are no delivery fees, no membership contracts or long term commitment.

Won’t you consider supporting this local business by visiting soon, or taking advantage of either curbside service, or Classic Meal Prep ordering? We believe supporting your neighbors has never tasted so good!