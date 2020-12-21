On Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, the Burien Police Department, SeaTac Police Department and King County Sheriff’s Office handed out over $5,000 worth of presents to families in our community as part of their 2020 ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

Because of COVID-19, the event was modified to be a drive-through at the White Center Boys and Girls Club parking lot.

Partners who made this event possible include the Burien-White Center Rotary, Highline Public Schools, YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club.

In addition to presents, Burien’s Grocery Outlet donated frozen turkeys and Maverick Gaming (Wizards Casino in Burien) donated Ham, Vegetables, Potatoes and Rolls to each family to complete a holiday dinner.

“The smiles on the kiddos faces filled our hearts and my face hurts from smiling so much myself,” police said. “A special thank you to all the police department employees who volunteered their time this morning for a great cause.”

Photos courtesy Burien Police Department

HOW YOU CAN HELP

You can donate on the Rotary website (https://www.bwc-rotary.org) or on the special GoFundMe account set up for this event here:

You can also donate by sending a check to:

BWC Rotary — Shop With A Cop

PO Box 48267

Burien, WA 98166

