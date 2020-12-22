A house fire in the 13300 block of 22nd Ave S. in SeaTac was fought by units from Puget Sound Fire, Tukwila and Burien/Normandy Park Tuesday morning, Dec. 22, 2020.

All occupants were able to get out, and there were no injuries to humans.

However, two cats were found and given supplemental oxygen, and both appear to be doing well, firefighters said.