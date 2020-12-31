King County Sheriff’s Office deputies – with help from the Guardian One helicopter – safely ended a pursuit that traveled from SeaTac to Burien via Federal Way late Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2020.

The chase ended around the 12400 block of 1st Ave South (map below).

Police say that the driver is in in custody for a felony domestic violence court order violation and other potential charges.

No persons, including two children in the SUV, were hurt.