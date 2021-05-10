SeaTac City Councilmember Clyde Hill recently received an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

Hill will be recognized for his achievement at the May 10, 2021, Regular Council Meeting.

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in four core areas:

Roles, responsibilities, and legal requirements Public sector resource management Community planning and development Effective local leadership



Those who earn the advanced certificate continue to strive for excellence by attending conferences and trainings, serving their community, and further developing leadership skills.

“Cities and towns around the state are continually transforming in light of changing laws and the need to meet new challenges and opportunities,” said AWC Chief Executive Officer Peter B. King.

“Our Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership recognizes mayors and councilmembers who continue to enhance the tools they need today to understand the legal landscape, plan for the future, manage their resources, and foster strong relationships. The elected officials who earn this certificate demonstrate a commitment to continuous learning and a desire to bring new ideas back to their community.”

To earn the Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership, Councilmember Hill completed more than 60 hours of training credits and demonstrated community service.

Elected to the SeaTac City Council in 2018, Hill was selected to serve as Deputy Mayor until 2020. During this time, Hill successfully completed AWC’s Municipal Leadership Certification in 2019 and is now being recognized for achieving the Advanced Certification Program this year.

“Having never served in a public sector leadership position, I participated in the AWC Newly Elected Officials training course and discovered that to be of great assistance in helping me to get well grounded in this new role,” said Hill. “The AWC Certificate of Municipal Leadership program has helped me to achieve peak performance as a leader,” said Hill.

In addition to serving on the City Council, Hill is chair of the Parks & Recreation Council Committee and is a member on the Administration & Finance Committee. Hill serves as a member with several regional organization as well, including Soundside Alliance Policy Committee; Sound Cities Association Joint Recommendations Committee; and Puget Sound Regional Council Transit Oriented Development Advisory Committees. Hill also serves his neighborhood community as a member of the Angle Lake Shore Club Board of Directors.

About AWC

AWC serves its members through advocacy, education, and services. Founded in 1933, AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents Washington’s 281 cities and towns before the state legislature, the state executive branch, and with regulatory agencies. AWC also provides training, data and publications, and programs such as the AWC Employee Benefit Trust, AWC Risk Management Service Agency, AWC Workers’ Comp Retro, AWC Drug and Alcohol Consortium, and AWC GIS Consortium.

About the City of SeaTac

Incorporated in February 1990, the City of SeaTac is located approximately midway between the cities of Seattle and Tacoma. The City of SeaTac is 10 square miles in area and has a population of 29,180*. The City is a vibrant community, economically strong, environmentally sensitive, and people-oriented. The City boundaries surround the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, (approximately three-square miles in area) which is owned and operated by the Port of Seattle.

*April 1, 2020 OFM