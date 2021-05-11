It’s back with a vengeance – the 2021 Poverty Bay Blues & Brews fest returns to the sweeping shores of Des Moines on Saturday, August 28, 2021!

This year the Rotary Club of Des Moines & Normandy Park will offer four Earth-Shaking Blues performances and dozens of tasty craft beers from the Northwest’s best brewers, all outdoors at Des Moines Beach Park.

Tickets go on sale June 1, but right now you can enter to win 2 tickets to 2021 Blues & Brews – just click https://www.drinktomusic.org/win to enter and feel free to share to give this opportunity to a friend.

Check out this video for more details:

Remember, 100% of the net proceeds go to support causes powered by Rotary of Des Moines/Normandy Park, so save the date for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

