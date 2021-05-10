SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an ATM theft on May 4 outside a financial institution in the 18000 block of International Boulevard South in SeaTac:
Deputies were advised by bank personnel that on the previous day (May 3, 2021) at 4:12 a.m., this man attempted to break into their ATM just outside the building:
Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office
A review of bank footage shows he was driving a dark-colored truck with a large silver toolbox and no license plates. The truck stopped in front of the ATM and the man used a tool to pry open the bottom door. A second suspect in the passenger seat (not pictured) was acting as a lookout.
While they were successful in opening the door of the ATM, the suspects were unable to get any money from inside the secondary vault.
