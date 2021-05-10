SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an ATM theft on May 4 outside a financial institution in the 18000 block of International Boulevard South in SeaTac:

Deputies were advised by bank personnel that on the previous day (May 3, 2021) at 4:12 a.m., this man attempted to break into their ATM just outside the building:

Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office

A review of bank footage shows he was driving a dark-colored truck with a large silver toolbox and no license plates. The truck stopped in front of the ATM and the man used a tool to pry open the bottom door. A second suspect in the passenger seat (not pictured) was acting as a lookout.

While they were successful in opening the door of the ATM, the suspects were unable to get any money from inside the secondary vault.

If you can identify this man or this truck, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21013755.