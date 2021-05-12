SeaTac Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the driver who caused this crash at a SeaTac hotel:





Photos courtesy King County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies were called to the 19300 block of International Boulevard South (map below) on May 6, 2021 at 6:50 a.m.

Arriving deputies found a red Ford Escape partially inside the dining area of the hotel.

The driver of the Ford said a vehicle entered the parking lot and collided with her car. The impact forced her Ford through a glass atrium wall. Luckily she received only minor injuries and no one was in the dining area at the time of the crash.

The suspect fled, but he or she left behind some important clues. Based on damaged auto parts found at the scene, we believe the suspect vehicle may be a grey, 2000-2005 Saturn L series sedan. The victim was not able to get a description of the driver.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer the case #C21013979.