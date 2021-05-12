By John Van de Ven

Marie Curie is well known for her work in discovering radium and polonium, but what do we know of her life outside of the sciences? The Half-Life of Marie Curie brings one of the most famous names in history back to answer that question, and show the human side of the woman who gave us the world we live in today.

Our story begins in 1911, at Curie’s home in Sceaux, France. Outside, a commotion can be heard as members of the press gather outside her home. An old friend of Curie, Hertha Ayrton pushes and shoves her way through the crowd to get to the front door and seal herself away from the roiling crowd.

Ayrton, a nurse and engineer, has made a name for herself, despite being overshadowed by her friend. She redesigned light bulbs that used to hiss and pop with electrical energy, to be more silent than noisy. Ayrton, a champion of the woman’s suffrage movement, has arrived to help her friend during such a tumultuous time.

As they catch up, they discuss how hypocritical society treats women as compared to men. Curie mentions that the Nobel Peace Prize committee is about to award her for a second time, though they are asking her not to attend the ceremony as she is currently embroiled in controversy for being involved with a married man. Ayrton mentions that no one cares who Einstein is sleeping with, and that it’s not fair for Curie to have to answer to such scrutiny.

As they converse, Ayrton recognizes that Curie could use a vacation from her life and invites Curie to her summer home in England. Curie accepts the invitation and by boat and train she sneaks into England disguised under her maiden name.

Though they spend the time enjoying each other’s company, and commiserate over their woes, Curie’s health still shows minimal improvement. Eventually Ayrton discovers the small vial of radium Curie keeps on her at all times, and a big fight ensues over Curie’s health and her obsession with her glowing discovery. Curie leaves the next day as Ayrton implores her to rid herself of the vial. Will Curie forgive her friend for coming in between her and her work, or will the fallout of this fight be the end of their radiant friendship?

I really enjoyed The Half-Life of Marie Curie. This story is one of love, friendship, success and how society will judge us no matter how great our accomplishments are. It tells the rest of the story about Marie Curie, one of history’s greatest most world-changing figures. Not only did it show me a side of Curie’s life that seems often forgotten, but also introduced me to Hertha Ayrton who was previously unknown to me. This is an inspiring story of two women who empowered themselves to change the world.

Andrew Coopman does a terrific job directing this play, written by Lauren Gunderson. Coopman adds his artistic flair while maintaining historical accuracy in a way that makes sense. Jane Martin Lynch is fantastic as Marie Curie, with a performance that is both sensitive and passionate. Brynne Garman as Hertha Ayrton is every bit Curie’s opposite, she is tough, a bit stubborn, but also caring. I really enjoyed watching them go back and forth like best friends do.

