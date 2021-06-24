The National Weather Service has issued an “Excessive Heat Watch” for the region, starting Friday afternoon, June 25, through Monday evening, June 28, 2021.

“Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs in the 90s and near 100 possible Saturday through Monday,” prognosticators said.

Sunday is predicted to be the hottest – “Sunny and hot, with a high near 101”! The all-time high at Sea-Tac Airport was 103 on July 29, 2009.

Experts say that we are about to experience an “historic” regional heatwave, which will break both daily and all-time temperature records.

And this heatwave is made even more unusual by its timing, occurring far earlier than most previous major extreme-warmth periods of the past.

SEATAC COOLING CENTER AT COMMUNITY CENTER

The City of SeaTac announced that it will be opening the Community Center to serve as a cooling station this Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. – read more here.

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon highs in the

90s and near 100 possible Saturday through Monday.

* WHERE…Much of Western Washington.

* WHEN…From Friday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Unusually hot weather over much of Western Washington

will significantly increase the potential for heat related

illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight lows during this time frame will

only cool off into the 60s and lower 70s and thus will not

offer much in the way of cooling.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-

conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives

and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Detailed 7-Day Forecast:

Thursday Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97 . North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 70. Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 10 1. Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 72. Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99 . Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.



Stay cool, SeaTac!

