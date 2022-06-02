The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market opens its 2022 season this Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The market will then run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 24 at the north parking lot of the Des Moines Marina (map below).

“Our produce vendors are getting ready for another incredible farmers market season,” organizers said. “Asparagus, lettuce, strawberries, cherries, and much more will be available!”

And don’t forget – 1,000 “Swag Bags” full of local goodies will be distributed to guests for free on opening day, including collectible WTRLND oval car stickers from our sister site The Waterland Blog.

Also, The Waterland Blog will be live-streaming from the market starting at 10 a.m. – be sure to “Like” their Facebook page here to get a notification for when they go live.

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is a 501(c)(4) and was founded in 2006 as a non-profit organization bringing farmers, artisans, and the local community together around a bountiful variety of vegetables, fruit, honey, cheeses, crafts, flowers, meat and fish, ready to eat foods, education, information and entertainment.

Since its inception, the Market has been a prime gathering place for the City of Des Moines and surrounding communities.

The Market supports many food security initiatives and programs, including vendors who accept Senior and Women, Infant and Children (WIC) vouchers for fresh fruit and vegetables, EBT (food stamps) and Fresh Bucks matching programs, and King Conservation District Senior Health Eating Initiative for qualifying low-income seniors.

Sponsor and community booths provide a way for local and regional organizations to share what they offer and fundraise for school and social programs.

The market is governed by a volunteer board of directors made up of nine local citizens. The Board’s goal is to make sure the market remains a viable event, promotes Washington farms and products, and enhances of quality of life for the citizens of our community, both in the City of Des Moines and more broadly. The market is funded exclusively from sponsor and foundation donations, public and private grants, and vendor application and stall fees.

More info here: https://dmfm.org

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is located at 22307 Dock Ave S.: