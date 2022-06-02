SPONSORED :

Sally Law has over 20 years’ experience and is a nationally recognized Top Producer at Advertiser Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate in Burien.

If you are purchasing for the first time or acquiring a retirement home, Sally specializes in helping all her clients with “Resizing” their home to fit their new lifestyle.

Your home is your number one asset.

You want a Realtor with experience to help you navigate through the Real Estate transaction smoothly.

She looks forward to helping you find your perfect home.

Sally is committed to “Service with Integrity.”

Sally Law

Real Estate Broker (206) 817-8434 sallylaw.bhhsnw.com [email protected]

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].