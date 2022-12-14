By Alia Sinclair

It was a short council meeting Tuesday night (Dec. 13, 2022) as the SeaTac City Council wrapped up business for 2022.

The only action item that was brought to the council for consideration was a motion authorizing the City Manager to enter into a contract with Stewart MacNichols Harmell Inc, P.S. for indigent defense services.

State law requires that the City of SeaTac provide indigent funds for those who are unable to pay the full amount for legal counsel. The requirements for individuals to meet this criteria are stipulated in RCW 10.101.

The city has contracted legal services to meet this requirement through Stewart MacNichols Harmell Inc, P.S. since 2008. The current contract was signed in January, 2019 and is set to expire at the end of 2022.

The motion to authorize the City Manager to renew the contract with Stewart MacNichols Harmell Inc, P.S for indigent services passed unanimously.

End of Year Wrap-Up

With the exception of the Arts, Culture, & Library Advisory Committee meeting taking place at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, all committee meetings currently on the community calendar have been canceled until the new year.

The SeaTac City Council will not meet again until Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic, a magazine for creatives.

