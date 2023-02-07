The body of a deceased man was found at a bus stop on International Blvd. and S. 176th Street in SeaTac on Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023.

Puget Sound Fire responded to the initial 911 call, which came in at around 5:35 a.m.

The King County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

No other details were released.

DISPATCH: Obvious Death, No Resuscitation @ S 176TH ST/INTERNATIONAL BLVD, SEATAC. Responding Dept: Kent

Unit(s): L346#PugetSoundFire #Kent — South King County Fire Dispatches (@SKCFDispatches) February 7, 2023

