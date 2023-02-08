Open to the public



All ages OK



What to Bring

Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants.



Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.



Hats are recommended.



Rain gear may be needed.



Bring gardening gloves or hand tools (clippers especially), if you have them. No worries if not – we’ll have some for you to use.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we won’t have bottled water or snacks, so bring what you need!



Registration

Help transform a forest! North SeaTac Park is a 200+ urban oasis under the flight paths of SeaTac Airport. The trees here clean, quiet, and cool the air – true guardians of the community. Volunteers will be working in a corner of the park, under towering poplars and Douglas Fir, that was almost completely overrun with ivy that carpeted the ground and climbed the tree trunks. Now this area is mostly cleared of weeds and, during the last two annual Green SeaTac Days, volunteers planted cedars, firs, and pine trees, snowberries, fringe cup, salal, flowering currant, and more. Continuing help is needed to protect these new plantings so that they can thrive and keep the weeds at bay and our park beautiful. At this event, we’ll do a site tour to see how the new plantings are doing, remove re-emerging weeds, and continue to expand the cleared area to provide even more of a buffer for the new plantings – and space for new ones.Registration and full details are at:

https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/74/

Where to meet

Contact info

Meet in the park at the northeast corner of Des Moines Memorial Drive S. and S. 136th Street in SeaTac. Parking available on the north side of S. 136th adjacent to the park.Noemie Maxwell ator call 253-653-6028.

Hosted by the Green SeaTac Partnership, a collaborative effort between the City of SeaTac, King Conservation District, and other nonprofits, businesses, community groups, and volunteers.

