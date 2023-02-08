-
- Open to the public
-
- All ages OK
What to Bring
-
- Wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes, long sleeves and pants.
-
- Wear clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.
-
- Hats are recommended.
-
- Rain gear may be needed.
-
- Bring gardening gloves or hand tools (clippers especially), if you have them. No worries if not – we’ll have some for you to use.
-
- Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we won’t have bottled water or snacks, so bring what you need!
RegistrationRegistration and full details are at:
https://seatac.greencitypartnerships.org/event/74/
Where to meetMeet in the park at the northeast corner of Des Moines Memorial Drive S. and S. 136th Street in SeaTac. Parking available on the north side of S. 136th adjacent to the park.
Contact infoNoemie Maxwell at [email protected] or call 253-653-6028.
Hosted by the Green SeaTac Partnership, a collaborative effort between the City of SeaTac, King Conservation District, and other nonprofits, businesses, community groups, and volunteers.
Recent Comments