REMINDER : The Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a free Technical Assistance Open House event this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

This free event will be held in Burien City Hall’s Community Room on the 1st Floor.

This is a drop-in event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is encouraged.

Here’s more info:

Helping Washington Businesses Grow and Succeed!

The Washington Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce has partnered to bring you a Monthly dedicated Technical Assistance Open House event. Want to start a business? Want to grow your business? Need consultation? Look no further than this one-stop-shop for all of your Business Development needs. With diverse partners of leading industry experts and resources, we are here to help you tackle any challenge to make your business thrive!

Featured Partners:

Rich Shockley from SBDC!

Lorraine Chachere from Burien’s Economic Development Team!

Walter Acuna from Chase Bank offering financial consultation to access to capital!

Eden Chase from Chase Mobile Notary offering Notary Services and Finger Printing!

Dwayne Fricke from All Seattle Web Design offering website and marketing consultations!

Leoh Zermeno from Labor and Industries!

Jonathon Wright from Puget Sound Energy!

And your Seattle Southside Chamber team, Annie McGrath, Sammie Le and Morgan Young!

