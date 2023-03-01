The City of SeaTac is seeking public input through a virtual meeting on March 16 to discuss its Stormwater Management Action Plan for Miller Creek.

“Based upon a recent prioritization and ranking process focused on SeaTac watersheds, it was determined that the Miller Creek basin would benefit from implementation of select stormwater management actions,” the city said. “Your input is important in making this a successful project.”

Potential actions include:

Preferred locations for stormwater facility retrofits and installation of water quality best management practices.

Land management /development strategies and or actions.

Targeted, enhanced, or customized NPDES permit-required stormwater management actions.

The City will have a virtual public meeting on March 16, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.; information about this meeting will be posted here: Calendar | City of SeaTac (seatacwa.gov)

Please note that there are specific instructions for submitting comments.

More information can be found on the SMAP page on the city’s website.

