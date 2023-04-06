A Community meeting on the new Riverton Heights Spray Park will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Riverton Heights Park (map below).

“Join us to see how the spray park design has evolved since our last meeting in January,” organizers said. “Help select fountains, dumping pails, sprays, and jets for the spray park.”

For updated information, please check out the project page at the link below.

“We look forward to your input!”

More info here: Riverton Spray Park – Project Page

Project Contact Information:

Michael Fitzpatrick, Parks Projects & Operations Manager [email protected]

206.973.4671



Learn more about the planned spray park at Riverton Heights Park, April 22 at 2 p.m. (yes, meeting is at the park). #SeaTac #parks #KingCounty

For more info: https://t.co/Hlb2wqgU9k pic.twitter.com/24g9y7mRRG — City of SeaTac (@SeaTacWA) April 6, 2023

