Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood and Arbor Heights.

The first Open House is a mid-century Gem in the Three Tree Point community, just steps from the local store/coffee stop, Puget Sound and the historic Indian Trail:

Lots of sun-filled windows welcome views of the water, mountains & more from all over the house. A large living room captures the best view; facing South & a massive two way gas FP opens to the family rm which leads to the back yard. Entertaining size dining room w/a wall of windows then leads to the kitchen w/its huge window. Lots of original & unique cabinets plus gas range, pantry & extra storage closet. Two bedrooms, w/huge closets & a full bath, complete the main level. Upstairs is the Primary Suite w/views, two large closets, newer hardwoods & full bath. Huge basement w/high ceilings & fenced back yard!

WHEN:

Friday, April 7: 4 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 8: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

3702 SW 170th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (click for map or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $849,500

MLS Number: 2053017

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1958

Approx. House SqFt: 2,550

Lot Size Square Feet: 7,000

PHOTOS:

Click arrows to view slideshow:

MAP:

The next Open House is a 5-bedroom, 2.75 bath, wonderfully maintained home in Arbor Heights:

This move-in-ready house was completely updated (& added a 2nd story) in 2001, including vinyl windows, updated plumbing & electrical, siding, Trex deck, & roof. The main level welcomes you with gleaming engineered hardwoods, living room w/cozy fireplace, a spacious kitchen w/granite countertops & bamboo flooring, and the lovable den leads out to the deck, covered patio & low-maintenance yard. On the upper level, you will find the private primary wing, complete with your own 2023 remodeled en-suite, walk-in closet, & covered balcony. 3 additional Bdrms and another full bathroom completes the 2nd floor. With quick access to West Sea, Burien, WC, freeways & shopping, what’s not to love?

WHEN:

Saturday, April 8: 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

2649 SW 104th Street, Seattle, WA 98146 (click for map or see below).

INFO:

List Price: $749,990

MLS Number: 2048216

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1949

Approx. House SqFt: 2,480

Lot Size Square Feet: 7,012

INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher

Dryer

Refrigerator

Washer

PHOTOS:

Click arrows to view slideshow:

MAP:

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, "Native Advertisements" that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO.

