Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding two Open Houses this weekend – in Burien’s Three Tree Point neighborhood and Arbor Heights.

The first Open House is a mid-century Gem in the Three Tree Point community, just steps from the local store/coffee stop, Puget Sound and the historic Indian Trail: 

Lots of sun-filled windows welcome views of the water, mountains & more from all over the house. 

A large living room captures the best view; facing South & a massive two way gas FP opens to the family rm which leads to the back yard. 

Entertaining size dining room w/a wall of windows then leads to the kitchen w/its huge window. 

Lots of original & unique cabinets plus gas range, pantry & extra storage closet. 

Two bedrooms, w/huge closets & a full bath, complete the main level. 

Upstairs is the Primary Suite w/views, two large closets, newer hardwoods & full bath. 

Huge basement w/high ceilings & fenced back yard!

WHEN:

  • Friday, April 7: 4 – 6 p.m. 
  • Saturday, April 8: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 3702 SW 170th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (click for map or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $849,500
  • MLS Number: 2053017
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 1958
  • Approx. House SqFt: 2,550
  • Lot Size Square Feet: 7,000

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The next Open House is a 5-bedroom, 2.75 bath, wonderfully maintained home in Arbor Heights: 

This move-in-ready house was completely updated (& added a 2nd story) in 2001, including vinyl windows, updated plumbing & electrical, siding, Trex deck, & roof. 

The main level welcomes you with gleaming engineered hardwoods, living room w/cozy fireplace, a spacious kitchen w/granite countertops & bamboo flooring, and the lovable den leads out to the deck, covered patio & low-maintenance yard. 

On the upper level, you will find the private primary wing, complete with your own 2023 remodeled en-suite, walk-in closet, & covered balcony. 

3 additional Bdrms and another full bathroom completes the 2nd floor. 

With quick access to West Sea, Burien, WC, freeways & shopping, what’s not to love?

WHEN:

  • Saturday, April 8: 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 2649 SW 104th Street, Seattle, WA 98146 (click for map or see below).

INFO:

  • List Price: $749,990
  • MLS Number: 2048216
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Year Built: 1949
  • Approx. House SqFt: 2,480
  • Lot Size Square Feet: 7,012

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

