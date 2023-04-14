Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful, funny, or frightening story?

7 STORIES is a night of local storytelling held at the Highline Heritage Museum once a month, with the goal to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity.

Each 7 STORIES night has a theme and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance. Real stories are spellbinding and raw.

Each 7 STORIES is also live-streamed on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page (“Like” us here to get notification for when we’re live), as well as edited and shared widely afterwards.

They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.

These stories are told from the heart.

Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

Here’s an edited version of the March 24 event, with the theme “Advice to My Younger Self”:

Here are the upcoming events:

Friday, April 28, 7–8:30 p.m. : It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time.

: It Seemed Like a Good Idea at the Time. Friday May 26, 7–8:30 p.m. : Disconnecting. Unplugging. Uncoupling.

: Disconnecting. Unplugging. Uncoupling. Friday, June 23, 7–8:30 p.m. : Crossroads. (U-turns, stories of changing your mind)

: Crossroads. (U-turns, stories of changing your mind) Friday, July 28, 7–8:30 p.m. : Fish Out of Water / Square Peg in a Round Hole

: Fish Out of Water / Square Peg in a Round Hole Friday, Aug. 25, 7–8:30 p.m. : Never in a Million Years!

: Never in a Million Years! Friday, Sept. 22, 7–8:30 p.m. : Reinventing Yourself. (stories of transformation, change)

: Reinventing Yourself. (stories of transformation, change) Friday, Oct. 27, 7–8:30 p.m.: Things You Should Regret But Don’t / Craving (stories of desire)

WE NEED YOU – Please consider sharing your true story

In the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up fill out the form online or email [email protected].

Parents should use discretion when deciding whether to include children. Not all stories will be appropriate for young listeners.

We can help coordinate the logistics of a 2-person bilingual story. Storytellers can apply through a very short application process.

If you would like to tell your story at a 7 Stories event, please fill and submit this form.

Share this: Tweet



