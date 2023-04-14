Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in Arbor Heights this weekend.

This is a 5-bedroom, 2.75 bath, wonderfully maintained home in Arbor Heights: 

This move-in-ready house was completely updated (& added a 2nd story) in 2001, including vinyl windows, updated plumbing & electrical, siding, Trex deck, & roof. 

The main level welcomes you with gleaming engineered hardwoods, living room w/cozy fireplace, a spacious kitchen w/granite countertops & bamboo flooring, and the lovable den leads out to the deck, covered patio & low-maintenance yard. 

On the upper level, you will find the private primary wing, complete with your own 2023 remodeled en-suite, walk-in closet, & covered balcony. 

3 additional Bdrms and another full bathroom completes the 2nd floor. 

With quick access to West Sea, Burien, WC, freeways & shopping, what’s not to love?

WHEN:

  • Saturday, April 15: 2 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 2649 SW 104th Street, Seattle, WA 98146 (click for map or see below).

INFO:

  • List Price: $749,990
  • MLS Number: 2048216
  • Bedrooms: 5
  • Bathrooms: 2.5
  • Year Built: 1949
  • Approx. House SqFt: 2,480
  • Lot Size Square Feet: 7,012

INCLUSIONS:

  • Dishwasher
  • Dryer
  • Refrigerator
  • Washer

PHOTOS:

MAP:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.

EDITOR’S NOTESponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].