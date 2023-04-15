For more than 25 years, the Rotary Clubs of SeaTac, Tukwila, and Southcenter have been awarding scholarships to deserving students at five high schools in those communities.

But around four years ago, the three clubs united to form one to better serve the Tukwila and SeaTac communities.

The high schools this Rotary serves include:

Tyee (SeaTac)

Foster (Tukwila)

Seattle Christian (SeaTac)

Raisbeck Aviation (Tukwila)

Puget Sound Skills Center (SeaTac/Burien)

“We have continued our scholarship program, awarding an overall total of $15,000 including at least two students from each school,” organizers said. “The process has been truly rewarding and inspiring, getting to know the applicants and hearing their accomplishments and their plans for their future, as well as their genuine appreciation for our support.”

Deadline to contribute is May 1, 2023.

Email [email protected] or [email protected] for more information on how to help.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/SeaTacTukwilaRotary.

