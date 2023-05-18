The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team’s Opening Night – set for Saturday, June 3, 2023 – is almost sold out, with less than 75 tickets left.

“We had a goal this year of selling out Opening Night and we’re just about there,” President Justin Moser said.

This will be the first sell out in franchise history, since they started as the Highline Bears in 2015.

The team hosts their events at Mel Olson Stadium which is located inside of King County’s Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, nicknamed “The Fryer” (map below)

The team is known for their crazy antics including throwing out a ceremonial “First Fish,” where the honoree flings a fish towards home plate instead of a baseball.

During non-league games the team also runs an open raffle for a random fan to sign a one day contract and lead off in the game for the Fish Sticks as the “Fan Batter of the Night.”

The Fish Sticks recruit players from colleges across the country to come and play for the months of June and July. The 2023 summer roster is made up of players from thirty different colleges. The players report in late May and play with the team to hone their skills and hope to one day play professionally.

Get Your Tix Now

Single game tickets for DubSea Fish Sticks games are only $12. If you’re unable to get tickets to Opening Night don’t worry – the team will host 26 home games this summer, including every Saturday night from June 3 – July 29.

The Fish Sticks also partner with youth organizations and nonprofits to run ticket fundraisers at every game and sell discounted group packages.

You can find more information and secure your tickets for a game at The Fryer online at:

Host Families Still Needed

The Fish Sticks are still looking for host families for this season for players who are coming from as far away as California, Texas, Florida and Georgia. They are also actively looking for more sponsors and performers to sign the National Anthem.

For more info, please email [email protected].





