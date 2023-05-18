The Highline School Board will hold a public hearing to review the budget for the district’s 2023-2024 academic year on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

“The Highline community is welcome to learn about next year’s budget and give their feedback in a public hearing,” organizers said.

The public hearing will take place on June 7, 2023, from 4:10 – 5:40 p.m. at the district’s Central Office Board Room in Burien (map below).

“Like school districts across the region, Highline faces a significant budget shortfall in the coming years due to declining enrollment, rising costs and the end of ESSER funds (federal COVID-relief dollars.)

“Highline will not have to make significant cuts in the coming year, thanks to remaining ESSER funds. However, as enrollment continues to decline, they face a larger budget gap each year for the next few years.

“Highline’s new strategic plan will be the guide for budget reductions.”

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7: 4:10-5:40 p.m.

WHERE: Central Office Board Room, 15675 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien :

More info here: https://www.highlineschools.org/about/school-board

Share this: Tweet



