Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Realty will be holding an Open House in Burien this Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Welcome to a spacious and updated 3-bedroom home in the Seahurst Neighborhood:

2 Primary bedrooms with en suites on main floor with French doors and another primary with one suite on lower level.

Large lot that backs to Seahurst Park.

Plenty of parking for cars, boats, RVs etc…

Walkable to parks, dining, entertainment and public transit.

Looking to garden? Ample space with established fruit trees.

Open Concept kitchen to living room and dining.

Recreation room with wet bar set up as a theater room.

Wine cellar can hold up to 500 bottles of wine.

Have Pets? There is even a pet washing station!

Opportunity to rent out lower level with separate entrance.

WHEN:

Sunday, May 21: 2-4 p.m.



WHERE:

14430 22 nd Ave SW, Burien, WA 98166 ( click for map , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $980,000 MLS Number: 2066178 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3.25 Year Built: 1952 Approx. House SqFt: 3,080 Lot Size Square Feet: 25,500



INCLUSIONS:

Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator



