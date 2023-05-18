Tukwila Police are reporting that three suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder in a parking garage at Westfield Southcenter in Tukwila in 2022.

As The Tukwila Blog previously reported, at approximately 6:39 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2022, Tukwila officers responded to 9-1-1 reports of a shooting in a parking garage. Arriving officers located the victim – Chris Wesolowicz – who had been shot multiple times.

Officers, firefighters, and medics attempted to save Chris’s life, but he tragically succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The suspects fled from the scene in a vehicle immediately following the shooting and were not located.

After countless hours of investigation, Tukwila Police Department Major Crimes Unit (MCU) detectives established probable cause for the arrest of three individuals for Murder 2nd Degree.

Police say that on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Valley SWAT, King County Sheriff’s Office TAC-30 (SWAT) and Tacoma SWAT assisted MCU detectives with serving arrest warrants at three locations in Auburn. The suspects, a 20-year-old male from Auburn, an 18-year-old male from Auburn and a 16-year-old male from Auburn were all taken into custody without incident by SWAT team members.

The two adult suspects were booked into King County Jail for Murder 2nd Degree. The juvenile suspect was booked into the King County Clark Children and Family Justice Center for Murder 2nd Degree.

“We would like to thank the community for their patience during this investigation and also thank those who provided information and tips that assisted detectives with the investigation,” Tukwila Police said. “MCU detectives are diligently working multiple other unrelated homicide cases and are actively pursuing charges against those responsible.”

