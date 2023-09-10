The DubSea Fish Sticks summer collegiate baseball team this week announced the signing of new Head Coach Elliott Cribby.

Cribby has an extensive coaching resume including Associate Head Coach, Pitching Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at the University of Washington. He is currently the Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator at Central Washington University.

“We had a lot of great applicants as we looked to fill this position,” said Fish Sticks team President Justin Moser. “The organization has had a great relationship over the years with Coach Cribby as he’s sent us players in the past or would come to games to watch current PIL Players. His extensive coaching and recruiting background is impressive alone, but his past experience as a D1 college player, and having played in both the PIL and Cape Cod League give him a unique ability to connect and relate with players.”

“I am extremely excited to be the Head Coach of the Fish Sticks,” Crabby said, “[The organization] are very professional and it is a great fit! Our players will be developed and taught the things that will not only help them succeed on the field, but in the game of life as well.”

Prior to taking the role at Central Washington, Coach Cribby was part of the Husky Baseball Coaching staff. Where 10 of his recruits would go onto be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft. Additionally, he spent one year with the Purdue Boilermakers helping the pitching staff put up record numbers in strikeouts. Prior to Purdue he helped Seattle University transform their recruiting which resulted in draft picks in 2015, 2017 and 2018. While with the Redhawks, fellow coaches voted Cribby the best recruiter in the WAC in a D1Baseball.com poll.

“[Fans] can expect to see a high caliber level of talent on the field. It is important that we provide them with that every game,” Cribby added.

This past summer the DubSea Fish Sticks took second place in the Pacific International League for a second year in a row. They also took second place in the PIL Round Robin behind the Seattle Studs. The team was home to players from over 25 different colleges across the country. The Sticks set record league and franchise attendance numbers, selling out five different games.

“Coach Cribby understands both our goals for developing players on the field, and bringing fun, affordable, family entertainment to DubSea both on and off the field,” Moser said, “We’re very excited to have him join the Fishing Crew and help us continue to grow what we’re building.”

The Fish Sticks 2024 season will run from June 1st – August 3rd at Mel Olson Stadium, aka “The Fryer” in White Center, WA. The team is currently looking for host families as it recruits college players from across the country. Season tickets and flex packs for the 2024 season will go on sale in October.

For more information on the team go to GoFishSticks.com.

Share this: Tweet



