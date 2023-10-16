King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Major Crimes Detectives are seeking the community’s help in locating the suspect of a homicide on a Metro bus in White Center on Oct. 3, 2023.

Police said that 17-year-old Miguel Rivera Dominguez (pictured below) – who has strong ties to the Burien area – has been identified as the suspect who fatally shot Marcel Da’jon Wagner, 21, on a Metro Bus in White Center earlier this month.

Police said that Rivera Dominguez has strong ties to the Burien area and is known to use public transportation or seek rides from others.

It’s likely he will be wearing a mask to conceal his face while in public. Rivera Dominguez is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can submit a tip by calling (206) 263-2090, via email at [email protected] , or anonymously via the P3Tips app. If located, call 911 immediately.

As our sister site The White Center Blog previously reported, on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at approximately 5:10 p.m., deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to the vicinity of SW Roxbury ST and 15th Ave SW for reports of a shooting that occurred on a Metro bus. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single victim, who was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene.

Multiple specialized units, including Guardian 1 aerial support and a K9 Unit, responded to conduct a thorough search for the individuals involved. As of this moment, the search operation has concluded, and the suspect(s) in question remain at large.

