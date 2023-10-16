King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) Major Crimes Detectives are seeking the community’s help in locating the suspect of a homicide on a Metro bus in White Center on Oct. 3, 2023.
Police said that 17-year-old Miguel Rivera Dominguez (pictured below) – who has strong ties to the Burien area – has been identified as the suspect who fatally shot Marcel Da’jon Wagner, 21, on a Metro Bus in White Center earlier this month.
- Police said that Rivera Dominguez has strong ties to the Burien area and is known to use public transportation or seek rides from others.
- It’s likely he will be wearing a mask to conceal his face while in public. Rivera Dominguez is believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.
- Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can submit a tip by calling (206) 263-2090, via email at [email protected], or anonymously via the P3Tips app. If located, call 911 immediately.
As our sister site The White Center Blog previously reported, on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, at approximately 5:10 p.m., deputies from the King County Sheriff’s Office responded to the vicinity of SW Roxbury ST and 15th Ave SW for reports of a shooting that occurred on a Metro bus. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a single victim, who was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene.
Multiple specialized units, including Guardian 1 aerial support and a K9 Unit, responded to conduct a thorough search for the individuals involved. As of this moment, the search operation has concluded, and the suspect(s) in question remain at large.
